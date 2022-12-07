The three Sharesies CEOs – Brooke Roberts, Sonya Williams, and Leighton Roberts. (Photo: Supplied)

Could Sharesies be on the hunt for more capital? Company executives have said it's not on the immediate horizon, despite its latest loss. Trade Me's holding company, Titan Parent New Zealand, which has a 13.5% interest in Sharesies, said the investment platform’s total loss from continuing operations was $25.1 million in the year to June 30 while revenue was $20.7m. That implied an annual expenditure of $45.8m or roughly $3.8m a month. “This would imply that Sharesies may be out looking for more capital shor...