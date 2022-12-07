Menu
Could Sharesies be on the hunt for more capital?

The three Sharesies CEOs – Brooke Roberts, Sonya Williams, and Leighton Roberts. (Photo: Supplied)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
Could Sharesies be on the hunt for more capital? Company executives have said it's not on the immediate horizon, despite its latest loss.  Trade Me's holding company, Titan Parent New Zealand, which has a 13.5% interest in Sharesies, said the investment platform’s total loss from continuing operations was $25.1 million in the year to June 30 while revenue was $20.7m. That implied an annual expenditure of $45.8m or roughly $3.8m a month.  “This would imply that Sharesies may be out looking for more capital shor...
More Finance

Technology

Dawn Aerospace raises $20 million in venture capital

Icehouse Ventures has made one of its largest investments in an NZ company.

Oliver Lewis 10:10am
Finance

Non-banks fear Deposit Takers Bill will kill them

More than 150,000 New Zealanders have deposits with a group of non-banks.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Finance

Gender pay gap for accountants still needs work

Median remuneration for accountants has increased by 11% in both Australia and NZ.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Finance

Bond markets predict recession

Two-year wholesale interest rates are much higher than 10-year bond yields.

Jenny Ruth 06 Dec 2022