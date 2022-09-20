See full details
Covid forces liquidation of celebrity favourite Mulberry's NZ store

Tue, 20 Sep 2022

Mulberry sold out of the Mini Seaton bag after the Princess of Wales was seen carrying it. (Image: Getty)
Liquidators have been called in to help sell a high-end luxury bag retailer in Auckland that has nearly $2 million in liabilities. Last week, Conor McElhinney and Kare Johnstone, of restructuring firm McGrathNicol, were appointed liquidators of Luxury Retail No.1 Ltd, which operated Mulberry in Auckland’s Westfield Newmarket mall.The brand is well-known for its luxury handbags, as well as other accessories, and is popular with overseas celebrities such as Catherine, Princes of Wales, and Meghan Markle. The liquidation comes afte...

