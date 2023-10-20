Menu
Crown Irrigation told to wind up, Treasury to find new home for $62m loans

Crown Irrigation told to wind up, Treasury to find new home for $62m loans
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 20 Oct 2023
Outgoing agriculture minister Damien O’Connor has instructed the crown-owned irrigation entity to begin winding itself up with Treasury tasked to find a new home for its loans worth more than $60m.When the Labour party came into power six years ago, supported by NZ First and the Green party, the three governing parties agreed, as part of the coalition agreements, to stop funding large-scale irrigation schemes, saying they should be economically viable on their own, without requiring public financing.“We must also be mindful of...
Petrol's dying, long live aviation fuel
Petrol's dying, long live aviation fuel

Aviation fuel demand is expected to boom in the next 30 years.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Bronwyn Heenan: Think carefully before sacking someone by Zoom

It would be wise to conduct any disciplinary or termination process in person.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
Think carefully before sacking someone by Zoom
Censured liquidator to hand over file that sparked disciplinary actions

Thomas was the first person to be hauled before the new watchdog for the profession.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Censured liquidator to hand over file that sparked disciplinary actions

Happy Valley Nutrition's debt ticks up as administrators put DoCA in place
Happy Valley Nutrition's debt ticks up as administrators put DoCA in place

It went into administration in July. 

Riley Kennedy 19 Oct 2023
Pāmu, and Clover Corp chip in funds to prop up Melody Dairies
Pāmu, and Clover Corp chip in funds to prop up Melody Dairies

The pair are major shareholders in the joint venture.

Riley Kennedy 18 Oct 2023
Harmoney has no more peers
Harmoney has no more peers

The founding purpose is no more. 

Staff reporters 17 Oct 2023