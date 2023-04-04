Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Cyclone, flooding claims climb to $2.47 billion

Cyclone, flooding claims climb to $2.47 billion
The Insurance Council says some complex claims take over a year to resolve. (Image: Rebekah Parsons-King/Niwa)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
Almost 100,000 insurance claims worth $2.47 billion have been lodged with insurers, of which about a third have already been paid, according to the Insurance Council. The industry group said the 96,586 claims received from the Auckland and Northland flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle exceeded the 45,000 claims worth $2.27b lodged after the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake. Of that, the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding received 51,970 claims, while the cyclone triggered 44,670 claims.Insurers have paid $248m across 7,305 claims of the $1.31b claim...
Simon Power resigns from TVNZ
Media

Simon Power resigns from TVNZ

The Television New Zealand board says it will be looking for a replacement "in due course".

Staff reporters 4:48pm
Economy

Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go

An NZIER survey says 41% of firms now report sales as their primary constraint.

Rebecca Howard 1:59pm
Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go
Energy

Amazon and Mercury make power deal

The 15-year deal is the latest in a series of power purchase agreements.

Ian Llewellyn 1:17pm
Amazon and Mercury make power deal

More Finance

Grocery changes are Huckleberry's friend
Finance

Grocery changes are Huckleberry's friend

The organic supermarket has benefited from an industry-first supply agreement.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Mortgage payments missed, consumer lending up 19%
Finance

Mortgage payments missed, consumer lending up 19%

Cost-of-living strains are being reflected in missed mortgage payments, but also spiralling consumer lending.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions
Finance

Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions

Former Reserve Bank official Ian Harrison found debt-to-income restrictions and loan-to-value ratio restrictions achieved the same results.

Jenny Ruth 03 Apr 2023
Pushpay shareholders to vote on better deal this month
Finance

Pushpay shareholders to vote on better deal this month

Pushpay takeover vote date announced.

Staff reporters 03 Apr 2023