Cyclone, flooding claims climb to $2.47 billion

The Insurance Council says some complex claims take over a year to resolve. (Image: Rebekah Parsons-King/Niwa)

Almost 100,000 insurance claims worth $2.47 billion have been lodged with insurers, of which about a third have already been paid, according to the Insurance Council. The industry group said the 96,586 claims received from the Auckland and Northland flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle exceeded the 45,000 claims worth $2.27b lodged after the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake. Of that, the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding received 51,970 claims, while the cyclone triggered 44,670 claims.Insurers have paid $248m across 7,305 claims of the $1.31b claim...