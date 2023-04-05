Menu
Dairy prices take another hit at latest GDT auction

Riley Kennedy
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
Global milk prices have taken another hit as pressure continues on the commodity.The latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction, held overnight, comes just two days after Fonterra cut its farmgate milk price for the rest of the current season.At last night’s event, the GDT Index fell 4.7% to an average of US$3,227 (NZ$5,112) per metric tonne (MT). It's the seventh fall over the past eight auctions.Whole milk powder – which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s milk price – fell 5.2% to $3,053/MT while skim milk powder...
Spark aims to be NZ’s own Big Tech with new strategy
Listed Companies

Spark aims to be NZ’s own Big Tech with new strategy

The three-year plan is focused on investing in datacentres, tech innovation and people.

Ben Moore 11:55am
Energy

Tiwai and Meridian reach 'demand-response' deal to 2024

A deal for what happens after 2024 is still being negotiated.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Startup aims to save millions of dollars of crypto
Finance Free

Startup aims to save millions of dollars of crypto

With digital currency wallets, little can be done if a private key is lost.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Cyclone, flooding claims climb to $2.47 billion
Finance

Cyclone, flooding claims climb to $2.47 billion

About a third of those claims have been paid. 

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
Grocery changes are Huckleberry's friend
Finance

Grocery changes are Huckleberry's friend

The organic supermarket has benefited from an industry-first supply agreement.

Brent Melville 04 Apr 2023
Mortgage payments missed, consumer lending up 19%
Finance

Mortgage payments missed, consumer lending up 19%

Cost-of-living strains are being reflected in missed mortgage payments, but also spiralling consumer lending.

Brent Melville 04 Apr 2023