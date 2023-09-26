Menu
Does Martin Goldfinch have the best finance job in NZ?

Don't make investments that involve "solving other people's problems", says Martin Goldfinch. (Image: ACC)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 26 Sep 2023
Unless you’ve spent the last couple of decades knocking around in the tiny world of New Zealand investment banking, there’s a good chance you’ve never heard of Martin Goldfinch.The head of the Accident Compensation Corp’s private markets team since 2008 doesn’t seek the limelight.This was probably only his second-ever interview.But once he starts drawling his way through the list of the companies he’s got close to while managing and growing the $2.5 billion-odd in ACC’s investment portfolio, it’s...
Z Energy: It's critical we don't do greenwashing
Energy

Z Energy: It's critical we don't do greenwashing

Regulators will be equally as unforgiving of 'greenhushing' as well.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Infrastructure

Auckland Light Rail chases PPP deal to avoid National party’s axe

International investors are being courted for a public-private partnership again.

Dileepa Fonseka and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Politics

Bowing to the inevitable: Winston Peters returns

Chris Luxon had to rule Winston Peters in, if only to stop talking about him.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Concrete alliance crumbles
Finance

Concrete alliance crumbles

Holcim and HW Richardson are parting ways on concrete manufacturing.

Pattrick Smellie 22 Sep 2023
Gloriavale submits to regulator post BNZ judgment
Finance

Gloriavale submits to regulator post BNZ judgment

The religious community doesn't think banks should act as 'moral arbiters'.

Oliver Lewis 22 Sep 2023
Govt’s green fund raises $170m debt for solar power
Finance

Govt’s green fund raises $170m debt for solar power

The investment-grade climate bonds are the NZGIF's largest single investment to date.

Pattrick Smellie 19 Sep 2023
Barry Kloogh’s Ponzi victims to get 2 cents in the dollar
Finance

Barry Kloogh’s Ponzi victims to get 2 cents in the dollar

The often elderly victims are being left with virtually nothing.

Paul McBeth 19 Sep 2023