Dunedin's Otago Excavation owes $3m to creditors

A Burns Group logging truck. Assets were seized, but later returned. (Image: Titan Bulk Haulage)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 27 Jan 2023
A Dunedin business that avoided several liquidation applications last year owes more than $3 million to creditors, according to the receivers' first report.The NZ Gazette said three applications were made to the high court at Dunedin to liquidate Otago Excavation last year.A further three applications were against related entity Titan Bulk Haulage.Two of the six applications were made by KiwiRail, with another coming from the owners of the company’s yard.The companies, as well as Forest Distribution and Logistics, are owned by Burns G...
