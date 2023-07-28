Menu
Education Perfect's restructure not a 'cost-cutting process, says COO

Education Perfect's website says it is a technology company that's become the complete digital teaching and learning toolkit. (Image: Education Perfect)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
Education Perfect, the Dunedin-founded company valued at nearly half a billion dollars two years ago, is doing a restructuring it says will “maximise” its growth.The plan comes just a month after its now-former chief executive, Alex Burke, left the business.It's understood that staff were given notice last Thursday, followed by a staff-wide call on Friday.Those impacted were given a week to give feedback on the plan.Job cutsHowever, the company, which didn’t directly address the specifics of the restructure, said while sev...
National hits out at the government’s big tech 'tax'
Media

Plans to force digital platforms to pay for news content may threaten existing deals.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Kiri Allan case raises issue of mental health in the workplace

All businesses should be ready to manage and support employees’ mental health.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Infrastructure

Dominion Rd development criteria relaxed

Eke Panuku is planning to relist a prominent 5200sqm site with less stringent criteria.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
