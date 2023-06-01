Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

EQC enters catastrophe bond market

EQC enters catastrophe bond market
Christchurch central police station was demolished after the Canterbury earthquake. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 01 Jun 2023
New Zealand crown entity Toka Tū Ake EQC has secured a record level of reinsurance and entered the catastrophe bond market for the first time.It now holds just under $8.2 billion in reinsurance cover, an increase of about $800 million from the previous year, of which $225m is in catastrophe bonds.Chief executive Tina Mitchell said EQC was expanding and diversifying its sources for risk capital to further protect the crown’s balance sheet.She said traditional reinsurance has to be renewed each year, while catastrophe bond agreements are ty...
Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b
Primary Sector

Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b

Smelter production hit 334,000 tonnes last year.

Brent Melville 1:55pm
Markets

CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes

The court was told CBL boss Peter Harris was in charge of and participated in all charges.

Victoria Young 12:30pm
CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes
Property

Cyclone buyout offer for red-stickered homes

The worst-affected homeowners by Cyclone Gabrielle will be offered buyouts.

Pattrick Smellie 12:25pm
Cyclone buyout offer for red-stickered homes