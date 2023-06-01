Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Alan Isaac appointed to Markets Disciplinary Tribunal

Alan Isaac appointed to Markets Disciplinary Tribunal
Alan Isaac brings significant governance and frontline markets experience. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 01 Jun 2023
The Financial Markets Authority has confirmed the appointment of professional director Alan Isaac to the New Zealand Markets Disciplinary Tribunal.Chief executive of NZ RegCo, Joost van Amelsfort, said Isaac brought significant governance and frontline markets’ experience to the Tribunal.Isaac is currently a director of Oceania Healthcare, Scales Corporation and Skellerup Holdings and the chair of the NZ Community Trust and the Basin Reserve Trust.He has been the president of the NZ Institute of Directors and was chair of KPMG NZ for 10 y...
Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b
Primary Sector

Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b

Smelter production hit 334,000 tonnes last year.

Brent Melville 1:55pm
Markets

CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes

The court was told CBL boss Peter Harris was in charge of and participated in all charges.

Victoria Young 12:30pm
CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes
Property

Cyclone buyout offer for red-stickered homes

The worst-affected homeowners by Cyclone Gabrielle will be offered buyouts.

Pattrick Smellie 12:25pm
Cyclone buyout offer for red-stickered homes