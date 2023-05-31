Menu
NZ business SMS company Modica seeks buyers

Countdown used the Modica SMS platform to streamline its online shopping experience. (Image: Modica)
Staff reporters
Wed, 31 May 2023
New Zealand text messaging services company Modica Group is looking to change hands, according to reporting from the Australian Financial Review.Modica counts Facebook, Fonterra and ANZ bank among its customers.According to the AFR, majority shareholder and founder Stuart Wilson is looking to offload a controlling stake in the company and has mandated financial advisory Lazard’s Australian bankers to find a buyer.Modica’s annual revenue is $55 million, with $17m in gross profit, AFR claims.The article also notes that Australian firm...
Nearly $1b changes hands on NZX as indices rebalance
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,813.01, down 65.7 points or 0.55%.

Graham Skellern 6:40pm
Economy

Business confidence still low but lifting

Business confidence lifts from low levels.

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Primary Sector

Fertiliser tax: government under pressure to confirm

The government says decisions are before cabinet.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
