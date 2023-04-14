Menu
Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics
The heart of Auckland's professional advisory firms. (Image: Precinct Properties)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Fri, 14 Apr 2023
Dealmakers have been in clover for the past couple of years as cheap money pushed up the price of everything – mergers and acquisitions included. So it was no surprise that the local arms of investment banks Goldman Sachs and UBS reported an uptick in fees in calendar 2022. For Goldman, investment banking income was up 30.8% to $35.9 million, helping drive a more than threefold increase in profit to $18.2m, whereas UBS lifted net fees and commission income 79.6% to $26.4m, reporting a loss of $830,000 as it paid $12.8m in fees t...
Media

Stuff rebrands Dominion Post, teases major announcement

The group will be unveiling a new strategic plan, widely expected to include paywalls.

Daniel Dunkley 8:24am
Podcasts Free Listen now

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 7:37am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: a watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire and carbon prices rise slightly
Policy

Should NZ match a big move by Australia to subsidise the video game industry?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ

Finance

RBNZ money-printing's near $20b in losses

Treasury has suggested the RBNZ could pay no interest on some of the money it holds overnight, but the central bank says the risks of that approach outweigh any gains.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Finance

Todd Dawson: How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example

Napier Port's CEO, Todd Dawson, argues that the rest of the country can learn a lot from the port’s partial privatisation.

Todd Dawson 5:00am
Finance

Westpac raises some mortgage rates, cuts longer rates

While Westpac is raising its floating and fixed-term mortgage rates out to two years, it has cut its three-to-five-year fixed rates.

Staff reporters 13 Apr 2023
Finance

Better quality demands helped fuel house prices: Reserve Bank

Reserve Bank researcher Andrew Coleman says increased demand for better quality housing is one of the reasons house prices rose.

Jenny Ruth 13 Apr 2023