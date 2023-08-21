Menu
Ezibuy administrators racked up $1.5m bill for two months' work

The retailer was put into liquidation last month. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 21 Aug 2023
The former administrators of the now-collapsed retailer, Ezibuy, racked up bills of more than $1.5 million during their two months figuring out what to do with the business.Olvera Advisors' Damien Hodgkinson and Kate Barnet were appointed administrators of the Palmerston North retailer in April by its parents, Australian securities exchange-listed Mosaic Brands, which had the intention of proposing a restructure which would have seen Ezibuy emerge as a “simplified, profitable, cash-generative online-only” operation.But, aft...
Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits
Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits

Qantas financially gained by retaining credits, the suit claims.

Bloomberg 3:14pm
Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig

Wind and rain dominate earnings, as the company looks to expand generation.

Ian Llewellyn 2:32pm
Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig
Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

Inflation and extreme weather saw profit take a hit.

Ben Moore 10:40am
Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

Bonds in vogue with upcoming offers
Bonds in vogue with upcoming offers

Bond investors will have some options in the coming weeks. 

Staff reporters 10:10am
Simplicity and First Credit Union start a mutual friendship
Simplicity and First Credit Union start a mutual friendship

First Credit Union and Simplicity are keen for more partners to join.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Morrison & Co buys into Pact’s crate pooling business
Morrison & Co buys into Pact’s crate pooling business

Pact will pocket as much as A$180m from the sale. 

Staff reporters 16 Aug 2023
Could Happy Valley Nutrition be saved from liquidation?
Could Happy Valley Nutrition be saved from liquidation?

The administrators have 30 working days until the next creditors meeting.

Riley Kennedy 15 Aug 2023