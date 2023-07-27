Menu
Ezibuy liquidators to continue operating business to sell off inventory

(Image: Ezibuy)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 27 Jul 2023
The recently appointed liquidators of Ezibuy will continue to trade the collapsed retailer to sell off the remaining inventories, their first report says.The value of those inventories – withheld in their report – will go some way to repaying creditors, whose claims against the group have totalled nearly $118 million.Olvera Advisors' Damien Hodgkinson and Kate Barnet were appointed liquidators of Ezibuy, which is owned by the Australian securities exchange-listed Mosaic Brands, at a watershed meeting last week. The pair had...
City Rail Link streetscape works near completion
Infrastructure

City Rail Link streetscape works near completion

The project expects to complete most of its Victoria St upgrades by the end of the year.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Property

Builders more upbeat, 70% say inquiries have perked up

No builders expect house prices to continue falling in the next 12 months.

Brent Melville 11:10am
Builders more upbeat, 70% say inquiries have perked up
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Finance

New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%
Finance

New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%

Pacific International has no plans beyond its initial investment.

Paul McBeth 26 Jul 2023
Westpac lowers milk price forecast due to 'ongoing sluggishness' in Chinese market
Finance

Westpac lowers milk price forecast due to 'ongoing sluggishness' in Chinese market

The bank is now forecasting a milk price of $7.80 per kilogram of milk solids.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jul 2023
Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?
Finance

Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?

The US market can have more to do with rates than our central bank settings.

Brent Melville 24 Jul 2023
How bad could this dairy season get?
Finance

How bad could this dairy season get?

Dairy prices have already slipped three times this season – it only started in June.

Rebecca Howard and Riley Kennedy 24 Jul 2023