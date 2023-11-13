Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ

Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ
Rising rates are driving up lending and deposit rates. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Mon, 13 Nov 2023
ANZ Bank New Zealand’s underlying earnings were bolstered by fatter margins, although the country’s biggest lender booked a 7% decline in annual profit as its hedging programme stayed in the red. The bank reported a net profit of $2.14 billion in the 12 months ended Sept 30, down from $2.3b a year earlier, with $127 million of losses on its economic hedging weighing on the lender’s bottom line, having turned in a gain of $235m a year earlier. Stripping out those movements in the value of the financial instruments it...
NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,093.03 – down 47.36 points or 0.43%.

Graham Skellern 6:21pm
KiwiSaver

Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan at Fisher Funds

A cabinet minister from the Key era, Power spent a decade at Westpac.

Staff reporters 3:01pm
Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan at Fisher Funds
Markets

Another Sanford director exits

Abby Foote exited immediately, Fiona Mackenzie won't stand for re-election.

Staff reporters 11:10am
Another Sanford director exits

More Finance

Rainbow Corner directors bankrupted
Finance

Rainbow Corner directors bankrupted

Couple declared bankrupt last week. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Pāmu winds up part of food business, told to focus on core farming
Finance

Pāmu winds up part of food business, told to focus on core farming

They were told by their minister in April to tidy up their off-farm ventures.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Business lending ‘incredibly competitive’, says BNZ chief
Finance

Business lending ‘incredibly competitive’, says BNZ chief

BNZ has been adding people in its pursuit of business banking.

Paul McBeth 10 Nov 2023
Fonterra plant closures might be on the cards
Finance

Fonterra plant closures might be on the cards

There will certainly be 'discussions'.

Riley Kennedy 10 Nov 2023