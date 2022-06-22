See full details
Finance minister owns seeds of RBNZ's Tāne Mahuta

Jenny Ruth
Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Finance minister Grant Robertson said RBNZ’s Te Ao Māori strategy aligns with the government’s approach. (Image: Getty)
Finance minister Grant Robertson said the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has obligations as a crown entity “with respect to Māori-crown relations”.Robertson was responding to an open letter from former central banker Geof Mortlock which accused RBNZ governor Adrian Orr of performing an increasingly political role, risking the credibility of the central bank and hurting rather than helping the NZ economy.Mortlock particularly took issue with Orr’s “favourite theme of portraying the RBNZ as the Tāne Mahuta of the finan...

