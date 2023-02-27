Menu
Fiona Oliver joins Summerset board

Staff reporters
Mon, 27 Feb 2023
Fiona Oliver has joined Summerset Group’s board and the retirement village operator has also launched an up to $175 million offer of six-year retail bonds.Oliver, winner of the New Zealand Shareholders Association's Beacon Award in 2021 for her role as independent director at Tilt Renewables in 2018, has had a variety of other governance roles, including at Freightways, First Gas and Gentrack.At Tilt, Oliver stood up to major shareholder Infratil when it tried to take over Tilt with an offer price that she called “inadequate and...
