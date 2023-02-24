Menu
News in Brief

Metro Performance Glass thinking of selling Aussie arm

Staff reporters
Fri, 24 Feb 2023
New Zealand's largest glass processor says trading for its 2023 financial year to date has been weaker in its NZ arm compared to its Australian arm which has improved its performance.In a trading update on its third-quarter performance this afternoon, Metro Performance Glass said it expects to achieve group earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) of between $11 million to $12m for the full 2023 financial year – compared to $5.9m in the previous year.Net debt is expected to increase to around $64m, which will be driven by working capit...
Markets Market Close

NZ market focused on aged-care stocks

Summerset Holdings and Ryman Healthcare went in opposite directions today.

Staff reporters 5:45pm
Sport

Super Rugby overhaul: 'We can't have a board of nine old men'

Kevin Molloy says with Super Rugby Pacific, he's flying the plane and fixing it at the same time.

Trevor McKewen 3:25pm
Listed Companies

Channel turns around years of losses

Channel reported total revenue of $158 million, up 32% from the previous year.

Ian Llewellyn 2:30pm