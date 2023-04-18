Menu
First Republic worked hard to woo rich clients. It was the bank's undoing

(Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 18 Apr 2023
By Noah Buhayar, Jennifer Surane, Max Reyes and Ann Choi In America’s richest enclaves, word spread quickly: A bank was offering loans on sweet terms.Wealthy homebuyers and property investors with high incomes and sterling credit scores could get a mortgage from First Republic Bank with a rock-bottom rate for several years. Better yet, they didn’t have to start repaying the principal for a decade. Across Manhattan, the San Francisco Bay area and Southern California, those terms attracted legions of wealthy clients &nd...
PM outlines travel and coronation plans
Politics Free

PM outlines travel and coronation plans

The PM says he will have limited travel this year due to local issues.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Markets

Rakon share price fuels shareholder discontent

Shareholders wonder why the company's board is so negative.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Is Labour preparing a wealth tax reform package?

Is Labour brave, desperate or foolhardy enough to take a tax reform package, including an embryonic wealth tax, to the electorate in October?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
More Finance

Finance

Is Labour brave, desperate or foolhardy enough to take a tax reform package, including an embryonic wealth tax, to the electorate in October?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m
Finance

Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m

The final cost will depend on whether the product is found to have been faulty.

Jenny Ruth 17 Apr 2023
A saga of incomprehension
Finance

Jenny Ruth: A saga of incomprehension

Understanding the RBNZ's workings can be like navigating a labyrinth.

Jenny Ruth 17 Apr 2023
Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics
Finance Analysis

Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics

The deals are still coming, if not at a previous breakneck speed.

Paul McBeth 14 Apr 2023