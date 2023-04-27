Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Fisher Funds submitter complained about performance fees

Fisher Funds submitter complained about performance fees
Fisher Funds chief executive Bruce McLachlan says the integration will take 18 months. (Image: Fisher Funds)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
The Overseas Investment Office considered an unsolicited objection to the sale of Kiwi Wealth to Fisher Funds, records obtained under the Official Information Act show. Fisher Funds’ deal to purchase state-owned Kiwi Wealth was finalised on Dec 1 last year.  As well as an anonymous submission regarding performance fees and job cuts, the regulator also considered responses from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, the Financial Markets Authority (FMA), the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE) and...
Boom and bust risk in current ETS forestry settings
Primary Sector

Boom and bust risk in current ETS forestry settings

Too much use of forestry to offset carbon emissions could lead to a glut of credits by the mid-2030s, the CCC warns.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Property

Council buys private 100ha Wānaka 'reserve'

Queenstown Lakes district council hasn't revealed how much public money it spent.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Council buys private 100ha Wānaka 'reserve'
Primary Sector

Ravensdown looks to ignite ag innovation

The goal is to build, grow and invest in world-leading Ag-IP and innovations.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Ravensdown looks to ignite ag innovation

More Finance

Taihe receivers get statutory demand set aside
Finance

Taihe receivers get statutory demand set aside

Taihe sought to recover an alleged debt of just over $660,000.

Riley Kennedy 26 Apr 2023
The Simplicity of Vanguard retreats
Finance

David Chaplin: The Simplicity of Vanguard retreats

Simplicity won’t get quite the same brand heft with German DWS despite the leak-free bragging rights.

David Chaplin 26 Apr 2023
Simplicity seeks tax efficiency in Vanguard separation
Finance

Simplicity seeks tax efficiency in Vanguard separation

Simplicity wants to trim the withholding tax paid on international investments. 

Staff reporters 26 Apr 2023
Westland Milk Products to build $70m new lactoferrin plant
Finance

Westland Milk Products to build $70m new lactoferrin plant

Construction is planned to begin in the first half of next year.

Riley Kennedy 26 Apr 2023