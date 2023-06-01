Menu
FMA takes Medical Assurance Society to court over fair dealing breaches

The FMA said MAS’ failures were due to errors and deficiencies in its systems. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 01 Jun 2023
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) is filing proceedings against the Medical Assurance Society for fair dealing breaches under section 22 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act.The FMA claimed that between 2014 and 2022, the Medical Assurance Society (MAS) failed to apply the correct inflation adjustments on its customer policies, failed to apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonuses, and underpaid life and disability claims to eligible clients.MAS self-reported the issues to the FMA between 2019 and 2022, including reporting one of the...
Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b
Primary Sector

Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b

Smelter production hit 334,000 tonnes last year.

Brent Melville 1:55pm
Markets

CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes

The court was told CBL boss Peter Harris was in charge of and participated in all charges.

Victoria Young 12:30pm
Property

Cyclone buyout offer for red-stickered homes

The worst-affected homeowners by Cyclone Gabrielle will be offered buyouts.

Pattrick Smellie 12:25pm
