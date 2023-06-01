Menu
NZ’s Storbie set to launch in US through reseller
CEO Shane Bartle said Storbie helps pharmacies and vets launch and promote their digital presence. (Image: Storbie)
Ben Moore
Thu, 01 Jun 2023
NZ digital company Storbie is set to enter the United States market with a new reseller deal that offers the company massive potential for growth.The company provides specialist websites and e-commerce for independent pharmacies and veterinary clinics, with around 600 customers across Australia and NZ.It has formed an agreement with PioneerRx, a US-based pharmacy software system company that will offer Storbie’s products to its approximately 6,000 independent pharmacy customers across the US.Storbie chief executive Shane Bartle said he co...
NZ sharemarket rises as US debt issues sorted

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,916.13, up 103.12 points or 0.87%.

Graham Skellern 6:22pm
Boucher steps down as Stuff CEO amid governance shake-up

Sinead Boucher will become the executive chair and publisher of Stuff.

Daniel Dunkley 5:16pm
New code of conduct for online content planned

An new independent regulator will police harmful content online.

Daniel Dunkley 4:50pm
