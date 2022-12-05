Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Foley Holdings pays $9.3m for remaining 75% in Nourish Group

Foley Holdings pays $9.3m for remaining 75% in Nourish Group
Nourish Group owns Soul on Auckland's Viaduct. (Image: Nourish Group)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 05 Dec 2022
Foley Holdings New Zealand has paid $9.3 million for the remaining 75% stake in hospitality operator Nourish Group that it didn't already own.This came after the NZ stock exchange-listed Good Spirits Hospitality failed in its attempt to purchase the company earlier this year.In 2013, Foley Holdings, which is the parent company for US billionaire Bill Foley’s NZ operations, took a 24.9% stake in the group, which operates popular venues across the country, including Soul in Auckland’s Viaduct and Shed 5 in Wellington.  Buying...
Finance

Kiwi hits 10-month high vs Aussie

The S&P/NZX 50 index increased 35.90 points, or 0.3%, to 11,677.75 points. 

Riley Kennedy 05 Dec 2022
Policy

$5.3m Creative NZ contract to firm at centre of Callaghan row

The government arts funding agency concluded allegations about We Are Indigo's conduct were unsubstantiated.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Dec 2022
Property

Queenstown's Lakeview development pared back

Developers bow to the suggestions of the fast-track consenting panel.

Brent Melville 05 Dec 2022

More Finance

Finance

Kiwi hits 10-month high vs Aussie

The S&P/NZX 50 index increased 35.90 points, or 0.3%, to 11,677.75 points. 

Riley Kennedy 05 Dec 2022
Listed Companies

Goodwood's shareholders okay WasteCo backdoor listing

The waste management business is expected to list on the NZX on Tuesday.

Riley Kennedy 05 Dec 2022
News in Brief

Reserve Bank scraps plans for mortgage bond standard

The central bank says it will focus on making residential mortgage-backed securities fit for purpose.

Staff reporters 05 Dec 2022
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Treasury wellbeing report all but ignores inflation

In the entire 114-page report, the word inflation hardly appears.

Jenny Ruth 05 Dec 2022