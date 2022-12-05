Foley Holdings pays $9.3m for remaining 75% in Nourish Group

Nourish Group owns Soul on Auckland's Viaduct. (Image: Nourish Group)

Foley Holdings New Zealand has paid $9.3 million for the remaining 75% stake in hospitality operator Nourish Group that it didn't already own.This came after the NZ stock exchange-listed Good Spirits Hospitality failed in its attempt to purchase the company earlier this year.In 2013, Foley Holdings, which is the parent company for US billionaire Bill Foley’s NZ operations, took a 24.9% stake in the group, which operates popular venues across the country, including Soul in Auckland’s Viaduct and Shed 5 in Wellington. Buying...