Fonterra completes Soprole sale

The sale of Soprole is a significant milestone in Fonterra’s strategy, says Fonterra. (Image: Soprole)

Fonterra has completed the sale of its Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foods.The sale, worth $1 billion – around 591b Chilean pesos – was announced in November last year. It was subject to a number of conditions, including getting regulatory approvals and starting the irrevocable public tender process in Chile for the outstanding shares in the company not already owned by Fonterra.Gloria Foods is a consumer dairy market leader in Peru, with operations in Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay. The compan...