Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Fonterra plant closures might be on the cards

Fonterra plant closures might be on the cards
Fonterra's chief executive Miles Hurrell and chair Peter McBride earlier this year. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 10 Nov 2023
Fonterra’s leadership has signalled there will be “discussions” about certain plants across its network in the next decade as it looks to cut $1 billion in costs.The dairy co-op held its annual meeting in Methven on Thursday, releasing its climate targets, discussing reducing the size of its board and updating its farmer-shareholders on the current outlook.The company announced in September that it planned to cut costs by $1b by 2030.Chief executive Miles Hurrell told the meeting Fonterra was targeting a 4% cash oper...
Xero adds deep global expertise, ends painful job cuts
Markets

Xero adds deep global expertise, ends painful job cuts

Xero adds former Uber and Square execs as it aims to boost product uptake.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Infrastructure

Watercare warns of price hikes, infrastructure delays

Aucklanders may see 'significant' price hikes from July.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Watercare warns of price hikes, infrastructure delays
Finance

Business lending ‘incredibly competitive’, says BNZ chief

BNZ has been adding people in its pursuit of business banking.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Business lending ‘incredibly competitive’, says BNZ chief

More Finance

Business lending ‘incredibly competitive’, says BNZ chief
Finance

Business lending ‘incredibly competitive’, says BNZ chief

BNZ has been adding people in its pursuit of business banking.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
BNZ nabs market share as profit growth slows with economy
Finance

BNZ nabs market share as profit growth slows with economy

The bank kept a lid on escalating costs. 

Paul McBeth 09 Nov 2023
Corporate tax lifts govt books
Finance Free

Corporate tax lifts govt books

Treasury say the volatile market is to blame.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 09 Nov 2023
Interest in 'insolvent' Supie's assets not enough to stop liquidation vote
Finance

Interest in 'insolvent' Supie's assets not enough to stop liquidation vote

Resolutions at Thursday's meeting to tip the group over will almost certainly pass.

Riley Kennedy 09 Nov 2023