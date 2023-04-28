Menu
Former investment company executive facing fraud charges named

Neil Barnes is alleged to have fraudulently obtained $2 million. (Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Apr 2023
A former executive of a Nelson-based investment company, who allegedly fraudulently obtained $2 million from the business, can now be named.Neil Barnes, who was chief executive of Investment Services Limited and three associated property companies between 2007 and 2018, is alleged to have made 51 payments over seven years from the company’s bank accounts into his personal account and incorrectly recorded those in Investment Services Limited’s ledger.The Serious Fraud Office brought 51 charges of theft by a person in a special relati...
