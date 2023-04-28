Menu
ANZ now expects house prices to fall 18%

Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Apr 2023
ANZ’s economists now expects house prices to fall 18% from the November 2021 peak and bottom out in June.It previously signalled they would fall 22% but noted housing market data has been stronger than expected. "On the back of that, some falls in fixed mortgage rates and the proposed easing of high loan-to-value restrictions, we’ve revised up our forecast for house prices," ANZ said. The latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand showed house prices nationwide fell another 0.8% in March, taking th...
