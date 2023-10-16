Menu
Former National MP Aaron Gilmore's entity owes $1m, liquidator says

Riley Kennedy
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
Former National party MP Aaron Gilmore’s property entity owes creditors more than $1 million, according to the first liquidators' report.His entity, Cow Power Investments, was put into liquidation in June after the failed Wellington city council candidate had refused to pay body corporate fees for four Wellington apartments owned by his trust – Mighty Rocket Trust.Gilmore’s LinkedIn describes the trust as a “private equity investor”. His parents have previously tried to bankrupt him over a breach in a loan...
