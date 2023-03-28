Former Pacific Edge chair Chris Swann in dispute over building company shares

Chris Swann argued he made a $50,000 payment as he was required to. (Image: NZME)

Dunedin businessman and former chair of Pacific Edge, Chris Swann, has gone to court claiming he didn’t get the shares owed to him in a Canterbury building company.Meanwhile, the existing shareholders argue the payment he made was for an overdue invoice.Between 2008 and 2016, Swann was the chair of Pacific Edge and has held multiple other directorships, including chair of Australian-based Frogtech Geoscience and chair of Waitaki District Health Services.The saleOn Nov 4, 2020, Swann signed a deal – called “the business agreeme...