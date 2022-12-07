Gender pay gap for accountants still needs work

The gender pay gap in accounting is 30% in NZ. (Image: Getty)

An annual remuneration survey from Chartered Accountants ANZ shows an improvement on the gender pay gap front, although there is more work to do, particularly in New Zealand. Based on average total remuneration (full-time) the gender pay gap in NZ stands at 30%, dropping from 34% in 2021.It is 24% in Australia versus 28% in 2021. If the metric is based on median hourly pay (full-time, part-time, casual, temporary, self-employed) it drops to 19% in Australia and 23% in NZ. “Last year, our survey showed a significant gender p...