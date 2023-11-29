Menu
Geneva’s proposed Federal funding line raises eyebrows

NZSA's Oliver Mander is advising to vote against a proposal at Geneva's special meeting. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 29 Nov 2023
Geneva Finance’s proposal to borrow about $10 million at an interest rate capped at 15% from its majority shareholder, Federal Pacific, has raised the ire of minority shareholders poised to vote on the resolution. The New Zealand Shareholders’ Association (NZSA) has reluctantly recommended investors vote against the proposal, which would give the lender the bridging finance it needs to pursue increased lending opportunities that its primary funder, Westpac, isn’t willing to extend. The retail investor lobby group and...
TradeWindow slashes staff and cash burn
Monthly cash burn of $1m last year should fall to $200,000 by the end of this year.

Pattrick Smellie 9:46am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 29, 2023
All eyes on RBNZ's cash rate forecasts

Westpac has three scenarios: neutral, dovish and hawkish. Neutral is the most likely.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Date set for Eric Watson's bankruptcy hearing
Date set for Eric Watson's bankruptcy hearing

Former high-flying businessman's whereabouts is unknown.

Riley Kennedy 28 Nov 2023
The economic minefield ahead for the govt
Cameron Bagrie: The economic minefield ahead for the govt

Winning the election was the easy part, compared to the economic challenges ahead.

Cameron Bagrie 27 Nov 2023
Clover Corp takes steps to control Melody Dairies
Clover Corp takes steps to control Melody Dairies

Landcorp is the largest shareholder in the spray drying joint venture.

Riley Kennedy 24 Nov 2023
Tower to present risk ratings on sea surge, landslips in coming months
Tower to present risk ratings on sea surge, landslips in coming months

Insurer has a lot of data and it wants its customers to know.

Paul McBeth 24 Nov 2023