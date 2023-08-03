Menu
Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook

At least there's one thing finance minister Grant Robertson can smile about this week. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Thu, 03 Aug 2023
The government has kept its AAA credit rating from Moody’s and, just as critically, a “stable” outlook in the agency’s latest annual review.The report issued on Tuesday (US time) said the outlook remained stable because New Zealand’s “highly effective institutions and governance” mitigated the credit impact of any potential risks such as the economy’s dependence on commodities, reliance on external financing and high household debt.The report came the same day another ratings agency, Fitch, downgr...
US rating downgrade rattles fragile investors and NZX50 dips
US rating downgrade rattles fragile investors and NZX50 dips

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,936.62 and declining 25.41 points or 0.21%.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey

The report revealed 87% of businesses had seen their running costs increase.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Light rail board delays route recommendation

Notifying the stations and route has been pushed out due to a 'contextual shift'.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
