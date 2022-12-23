Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Govt business loan guarantee scheme not a great success

Govt business loan guarantee scheme not a great success
Only 46% of the scheme's $6.25b was actually lent. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 23 Dec 2022
Many of those who participated in the government’s covid-era business finance guarantee scheme (BFGS) thought the $2.86 billion lent would have been lent anyway, according to consultancy firm Berl.Lenders criticised the scheme as having been written “by and for lawyers”, panning the rules as confusing and onerous.  Only 46% was lent of the $6.25b available under the scheme, which included the government guaranteeing 80% of each loan, before it expired on June 30, 2021.In an assessment of the BFGS commissioned by Treasury,...
Markets

Kiwibank predicts weaker kiwi

Is the recent softening in the US dollar a blip or a shift that will be sustained?

Dan Brunskill 5:00am
Retail

Two Night 'n Day franchises in liquidation, profitability blamed

The convenience store liquidations took effect on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Finance

History suggests shares will rebound strongly: Fisher Funds

Fisher Funds' number crunching of the seven times since 1961 that the S&P 500 has fallen more than 25% showed the average rebound the following year was 17%.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

More Finance

Finance

History suggests shares will rebound strongly: Fisher Funds

Fisher Funds' number crunching of the seven times since 1961 that the S&P 500 has fallen more than 25% showed the average rebound the following year was 17%.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Retail

Two Night 'n Day franchises in liquidation, profitability blamed

The convenience store liquidations took effect on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Public sector

NZ Post keeps $400m of Kiwibank sale proceeds

NZ Post will return $687m to the government.

Staff reporters 22 Dec 2022
Law & Regulation

Huhu Studios liquidator: covid caused a 'financial disaster’

The company went into liquidation last month.

Riley Kennedy 22 Dec 2022