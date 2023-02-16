Menu
Govt frees up credit for emergency loans
Commerce and consumer affairs minister Duncan Webb. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
Commerce and consumer affairs minister Duncan Webb has granted lenders an exemption from having to do extensive due diligence on loans of up to $10,000, to help people bounce back from the recent flooding. The regulation was made on Feb 13, to provide exemptions from affordability assessment requirements for emergency relief on home loans or overdrafts until the end of March, and is currently limited to people in the upper North Island. Webb said he would take a further exemption to cabinet on Monday to cover everyone affected by flooding....
Technology

Comms minister non-committal on network resilience

Two weeks into the job, Ginny Andersen is facing a major communications crisis.

Ben Moore 1:55pm
Primary Sector

Skellerup delivers record first-half profit

The company's agri division suffered a 12% drop in first-half operating profits.

Jenny Ruth 1:15pm
Politics

Activist group appeals ban on seeing three waters crown law advice

The Water Users Group is suing the crown over three waters legal advice on co-governance it says was unlawful.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm