Govt gives ski fields $6m bridging funding

The funding is a lifeline for Turoa (pictured) and sister ski field Whakapapa. (Image: Getty)

The government is giving Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) $6 million to stave off its liquidation long enough for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to help develop an alternative commercial solution.The government has already given the company $2m.Economic and regional development minister, Stuart Nash said: “Following discussions with affected stakeholders, including other creditors and iwi, it has become clear that more time is needed to further explore our options to avoid liquidation. This additional funding will al...