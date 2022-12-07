Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Govt gives ski fields $6m bridging funding

Govt gives ski fields $6m bridging funding
The funding is a lifeline for Turoa (pictured) and sister ski field Whakapapa. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
The government is giving Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) $6 million to stave off its liquidation long enough for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to help develop an alternative commercial solution.The government has already given the company $2m.Economic and regional development minister, Stuart Nash said: “Following discussions with affected stakeholders, including other creditors and iwi, it has become clear that more time is needed to further explore our options to avoid liquidation. This additional funding will al...
Listed Companies Free

More than a spoonful of honey needed to satisfy Me Today shareholders

Me Today’s shareholders want the company to sweeten the deal.

Ella Somers 4:35pm
Politics

Council greenlights asset sale evaluation

Christchurch council will examine how it might rebalance its portfolio.

Oliver Lewis 2:30pm
Markets

Carbon prices drop at last auction of year

All the New Zealand Units on offer were sold.

Ian Llewellyn 1:00pm