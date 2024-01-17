Menu
Grant Thornton to trial nine-day fortnight

Accounting company says it is giving staff the gift of time.
Staff reporters
Wed, 17 Jan 2024
Accounting firm Grant Thornton is trialling a nine-day fortnight for staff in New Zealand.The trial launched on Jan 1 will pay staff for ten days, but they will work for nine.The nine-day fortnight will apply to all 300-plus NZ team members.“This is the gift of time,” Russell Moore, national managing partner at Grant Thornton NZ, said.Read more on the NZ Herald.
Wholesale electricity prices rise as hydro lake levels dip
Energy

Wholesale electricity prices rise as hydro lake levels dip

There are no alarm bells yet, but the sector has a worried eye on winter.

Ian Llewellyn 3:05pm
World

A turbulent year may lie ahead – CEOs at Davos are optimistic

Many leaders express optimism about cooling inflation.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 17, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
