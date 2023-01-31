Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Harmoney’s Australian loan book eclipses NZ

Harmoney’s Australian loan book eclipses NZ
Harmoney quit the NZX in October. (Image: NZX)
Staff reporters
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
Harmoney’s Australian loan book has eclipsed its New Zealand business for the first time as new lending stalled on this side of the Tasman. The personal lender said its loan book grew 21% to A$701 million in the six months ended Dec 31, of which A$351m was in Australia and NZ$375m was in NZ. New lending in Australia grew 57% to A$141m from a year earlier, while NZ lending slipped 1% to NZ$110m. The lender’s NZ lending to existing customers grew 16% to NZ$66m, but that wasn’t enough to offset the 19% decline in new lending...
Politics

Chris Hipkins to meet Anthony Albanese

Hipkins is to visit Australia in his first overseas trip as PM.

Oliver Lewis 2:50pm
Retail

Hospitality industry counting the cost of flooding

More than half of the hospitality businesses surveyed have been damaged.

Rebecca Howard 2:40pm
Media

Spinoff CEO Duncan Greive steps down

The Spinoff founder plans to become a senior staff writer.

Daniel Dunkley 2:10pm

More Finance

Finance

IAG has more than 5,000 flood claims so far

Insurance Australia Group said it has extensive reinsurance arrangements in place.

Staff reporters 30 Jan 2023
Investments Free

Cooking the Books: what are the best options for DIY NZ share investors in 2023?

How to figure out which online platform to invest through.

Frances Cook 30 Jan 2023
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Alleged SkyCity offences reflect much wider wrongdoing

The Australian regulator’s allegations against Star Entertainment are more than twice the length of the SkyCity Adelaide charges.

Jenny Ruth 30 Jan 2023
Finance

Banks quick to offer flood relief packages

Banks quickly sprang into action to offer relief to customers hit hard by damage from the floodwaters.

Ella Somers 28 Jan 2023