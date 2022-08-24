Heartland says Australia opportunity 'pretty exciting'

See full details
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Heartland Group chief executive Jeff Greenslade says the company's growth in Australia was becoming challenging. (Image: Heartland)
Heartland Group chief executive Jeff Greenslade says the bank’s potential growth in the Australian market is a “pretty exciting” opportunity for the company.Yesterday, the dual-listed banking group announced, alongside its full-year results and a $200 million equity raise, that it had agreed to a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Australia-based digital bank Avenue Bank with the view to acquiring it and its parent company Avenue Hold.It is also in the early stages of applying for consent from the Reserve Bank of New...

