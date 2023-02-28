Heartland's underlying first-half profit up 16.2%

Heartland chief executive Jeff Greenslade emphasised the shift towards higher-quality lending. (Image: Supplied)

Heartland Group said its first-half net profit was up 2.4% although the underlying result was up 16.2%, with the bottom line dragged down by fair value losses, including on the stake in Harmoney.Net profit for the six months ended December rose to $48.7 million from $47.5m in the same six months a year earlier.The company held its first-half dividend steady at 5.5 cents per share and reiterated guidance that the second half will be similar to the first, and full-year net profit should come in between $109m and $114m, excluding fair value moveme...