Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Heartland's underlying first-half profit up 16.2%

Heartland's underlying first-half profit up 16.2%
Heartland chief executive Jeff Greenslade emphasised the shift towards higher-quality lending. (Image: Supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Tue, 28 Feb 2023
Heartland Group said its first-half net profit was up 2.4% although the underlying result was up 16.2%, with the bottom line dragged down by fair value losses, including on the stake in Harmoney.Net profit for the six months ended December rose to $48.7 million from $47.5m in the same six months a year earlier.The company held its first-half dividend steady at 5.5 cents per share and reiterated guidance that the second half will be similar to the first, and full-year net profit should come in between $109m and $114m, excluding fair value moveme...
Law & Regulation

Brief reprieve for Aaron Gilmore

The former MP has three weeks to halt bankruptcy proceedings from his parents.

Greg Hurrell 2:40pm
Transport

City Rail Link streetscape improvements to continue

The streets around Karanga-a-Hape will get a spruce up, despite the rumours.

Oliver Lewis 2:20pm
Listed Companies

Tower says insurers can’t keep picking up the climate pieces

Tower has concerns about who should pay when it comes to managed retreat.

Ella Somers 2:20pm

More Finance

Property Free

Investors queue up ahead of Du Val ‘liquidity events’

'Wholesale' investors find their investment funds locked and loaded ahead of a listing.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Finance

NZ Super Fund tips another US$4.5m into Rubicon Technologies

The NZ Super Fund might be wondering whether it crossed the Rubicon.  

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Finance

Abramov-linked firm loses battle to keep banking with Westpac

Targa Capital is linked to sanctioned oligarch Alexander Abramov.

Riley Kennedy 27 Feb 2023
Finance

Statistics NZ updates pricing for building work data

Statistics NZ will rebase its building work in place data to September quarter 2022 prices from September 1999 prices previously.

Staff reporters 27 Feb 2023