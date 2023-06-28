Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Hotchin lawsuit: vendor 'never fully articulated' reduced rent, says agent

Hotchin lawsuit: vendor 'never fully articulated' reduced rent, says agent
OHL is arguing in the trial at the high court at Auckland that the tenancy income was overstated. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
One of the agents tasked with selling the unit now at the centre of Mark Hotchin’s lawsuit says the former owner never told them one of the tenants was paying a lower rent.Former Colliers agent Simon Felton started giving evidence on the second day of the week-long trial over whether Premier Property Developments (PPD) misled Hotchins’ OHL Limited when it bought the retail unit at the bottom of 1 Kitchener St, Auckland.OHL is arguing in the trial at the high court at Auckland before Justice Pheroze Jagose the tenancy income was over...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Movac gets more Elevate money

Movac has previously secured $30m from the Elevate fund. 

Staff reporters 8:00am
Movac gets more Elevate money
Property

House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end

May marked the first month of positive growth since the market peak in November 2021.

Brent Melville 5:00am
House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end

More Finance

TSB kicks off restructuring as CEO prepares to step down
Finance

TSB kicks off restructuring as CEO prepares to step down

The lender has already undergone big changes.  

Paul McBeth 5:00am
TSB Bank chief Donna Cooper to leave in July
Finance

TSB Bank chief Donna Cooper to leave in July

Cooper leaves with the bank's populist reputation intact.

Staff reporters 27 Jun 2023
Mark Hotchin property lawsuit centres round a pool hall
Finance

Mark Hotchin property lawsuit centres round a pool hall

The hearing is set down for the week.

Riley Kennedy 27 Jun 2023
Receivers to sell Waikato dairy farm operation after debt mediation failure
Finance

Receivers to sell Waikato dairy farm operation after debt mediation failure

The farming operation owes more than $25m to the Bank of New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 27 Jun 2023