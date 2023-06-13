Menu
HSBC gives up on new NZ retail business

The bank will wind down its NZ retail business. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 13 Jun 2023
HSBC is quitting wealth and personal banking in New Zealand and won’t be accepting new retail customers as it winds down the local business over several years and focuses on its commercial division. The London-headquartered bank started a strategic review of the NZ retail business late last year, which it today said reflected the rapidly changing commercial, regulatory and technology environment. The bank has been operating in NZ for more than 35 years and said it remains committed to the local market where it will keep operatin...
NZ tech stocks miss out on Nasdaq highs
Markets Market close

NZ tech stocks miss out on Nasdaq highs

Tech stocks in New Zealand’s market didn't get to enjoy the Nasdaq’s good fortune.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Infrastructure

CTV building complaint hearing delayed again

A long-delayed disciplinary hearing was meant to take place in August. No more.

Oliver Lewis 4:25pm
Media

RNZ scandal grows as new articles emerge

The Act party has called for an independent inquiry into RNZ.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
Closing the book on Capital + Merchant’s theft on a grand scale
Finance

Closing the book on Capital + Merchant’s theft on a grand scale

The failed lender's last rites won't bring anyone a sense of peace.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Former Highlanders co-owner 'hopelessly insolvent'
Finance

Former Highlanders co-owner 'hopelessly insolvent'

Ticket Rocket founder Matt Davey has finally been declared bankrupt.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Revenue falls for NZ arm of Nutricia for third year
Finance

Revenue falls for NZ arm of Nutricia for third year

The company is owned by the global Danone Group.

Riley Kennedy 12 Jun 2023
FTN Motion launches campaign to raise $3m for next stage of growth
Finance

FTN Motion launches campaign to raise $3m for next stage of growth

The raise is being conducted through Catalist.

Staff reporters 12 Jun 2023