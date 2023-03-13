Menu
IkeGPS, Comvita drop on SVB exposure

IkeGPS, Comvita drop on SVB exposure
(Image: BusinessDesk/Dan Brunskill)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
IkeGPS and Comvita slumped in early trading on the New Zealand stock exchange after saying they had money deposited with the failed Silicon Valley Bank. IkeGPS sank 10.6%, or 10 cents, to 84 cents as at 12.30pm on the NZX, while Comvita dropped 4.5% to $3.21. IkeGPS said it had about US$3.2 million, or NZ$5.3m, deposited at SVB of its $19.6m, whereas Comvita had US$2.5m tied up in the Californian bank. “Ike is still off 10% at the moment, but it’ll be interesting to see whether it comes back by the end of the day,&rdq...
Economy

Govt's depreciation plan for advanced manufacturing

NZ manufacturers might benefit from more generous assistance to invest in new equipment, says a new government plan.

Staff reporters 3:25pm
Finance

NZ depositors have no reason to fear bank losses

Legislation going through parliament will formalise the de-facto insurance the government provides.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm
Finance

Xero, BNZ downplay impact on Waddle partnership

BusinessDesk understands the partnership between the Bank of NZ and Xero's Waddle took about a year to negotiate.

Jenny Ruth 12:20pm

