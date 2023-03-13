IkeGPS, Comvita drop on SVB exposure

(Image: BusinessDesk/Dan Brunskill)

IkeGPS and Comvita slumped in early trading on the New Zealand stock exchange after saying they had money deposited with the failed Silicon Valley Bank. IkeGPS sank 10.6%, or 10 cents, to 84 cents as at 12.30pm on the NZX, while Comvita dropped 4.5% to $3.21. IkeGPS said it had about US$3.2 million, or NZ$5.3m, deposited at SVB of its $19.6m, whereas Comvita had US$2.5m tied up in the Californian bank. “Ike is still off 10% at the moment, but it’ll be interesting to see whether it comes back by the end of the day,&rdq...