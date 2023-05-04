Menu
Imminent tax reform to make NZ investment more attractive
A new QDMTT regime would have the effect of “equalising” differences between the impacts of NZ's and other countries’ tax regimes. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 04 May 2023
Adopting new international tax avoidance rules should make New Zealand more attractive to foreign investors, according to submissions to the finance and expenditure committee on the tax department’s long-term insights briefing.Asked by National’s finance spokesperson Nicola Willis for the one thing that could improve NZ’s competitiveness for foreign direct investment, tax consultant John Cantin identified the imminent introduction of a qualified domestic minimum tax top-up (QDMTT) regime.The new regime would have the effect of...
