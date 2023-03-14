Menu
In a wild day for US markets, bonds and stocks rally but banks crater

(Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 14 Mar 2023
By Jessica Menton and Matt TurnerUS authorities have raced over the past few days to put together a package of emergency measures that would snuff out fears about the health of the banking system.  Today, it had limited success, at best. US bonds rallied sharply and stock indexes recovered from their lows, but in the one sector that matters most right now – regional banks – losses piled up at a frantic clip. Shares of First Republic Bank sank 62%, Western Alliance Bancorp 47% and PacWest Bancorp 21%, tripping multiple trad...
NZ flirting with recession amid sharp slowdown

Economists expect fourth-quarter GDP data to show a contraction.

Bloomberg 3:18pm
Pushpay pushes out new offer deadline

The failed bidders have until Wednesday at 7pm to come up with a better offer.

Staff reporters 1:08pm
Border crossings breach a million, but still a third down

There were an additional 200,000 international visitors to the country for the year to January,

Staff reporters 12:00pm

No deal for National's banking inquiry

Labour MPs have reportedly blocked a select committee inquiry into the banking sector.

Staff reporters 11:42am
Aussie banks not at risk: Morningstar

Australian banks mainly invest in mortgages and corporate debt.

Staff reporters 10:20am
There's a fine political tradition of slamming profits

National Party finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis is just the latest politician to suggest profits are bad.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am