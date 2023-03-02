Menu
Insurers likely to hike premiums to pay for costs of climate change

Insurers are still assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
New Zealand insurers have strong enough balance sheets to weather the recent storms but will likely have to pass on the rising cost of covering the damage wrought by an increasingly erratic environment. Insurers had been paring back their levels of capital from a peak during the covid-19 pandemic but kept the solvency margins well above the regulatory minimum at 174% in the March 2022 year. That’s in contrast to the Canterbury earthquakes in the early 2010s, which tipped over Western Pacific Insurance and prompted a government b...
Tourism

New tourism plan sidesteps immigration elephant

The sector's recruitment and marketing plan doesn't focus on bringing in more people.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Technology

‘Sooner the better’ for data rights, says minister

Duncan Webb expects the legislation to be completed before the election.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Property

Christchurch endorses housing intensification plan

After defying the government last year, the council will notify a watered-down plan.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am

Finance

Did exclusion from RBNZ cheap money hurt Heartland?

Heartland seems to be saying the Reserve Bank’s scheme to give banks cheap funding put it at a competitive disadvantage.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Primary Sector

NZ Rural Land Co raising $38m to pay for forestry

It's NZRL's third capital raising the company has undertaken since listing.

Riley Kennedy 01 Mar 2023
Primary Sector

Allied Farmers lifts half-year profit

The listed agri-investment company posted a net profit before tax of just over $2m.

Staff reporters 01 Mar 2023