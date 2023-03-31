Investor tips Sky Stone Group company into liquidation

The Sunnynook Central development in Totara Vale is close to being finished. (Image: Trade Me)

A Sky Stone Group investor who tipped $1 million in to help with a development went to court to get one of its companies put in liquidation.In February, following an application from Xiuzhi Liu, the high court at Auckland put Sky Stone Sunnynook Central into liquidation.Originally, the Official Assignee was appointed. However, it resigned on March 14 with Chris McCullagh and Stephen Lawrence appointed in its place.The group The Sky Stone Group was doing multiple developments across Auckland.Earlier this month, BusinessDesk reported that it...