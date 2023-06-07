Menu
Is this the last nail in the coffin for trusts?

Trusts were seen as a safe haven, but the tax hike was a shock. (Image: Getty)
Amy Hamilton Chadwick
Wed, 07 Jun 2023
This country is estimated to have one of the highest per capita rates of trust use in the world, but this situation is unlikely to last. The popularity of trusts is dwindling fast.The recent budget set the tax rate for trusts to increase from 33% to 39% – a big change for the roughly 177,000 income-producing trusts in New Zealand.This latest tax change is yet another tweak to a structure that was once considered a safe haven for assets but is now costlier and more time-consuming than it was in the past. Is the 39% tax rate the final...
Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision
Markets

Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision

The company will explore legal options. 

Rebecca Howard 10:19am
Property Exclusive

Where's Neil Barnes? Investors act

Part two in the series about a missing man suspected of fraud: Investors take action. 

Oliver Lewis and Victoria Young 10:00am
Infrastructure

City deals and National's infrastructure agency

National is promising city deals and a dedicated national infrastructure agency.

Oliver Lewis 9:49am
More Finance

Milford stood out from the pack: INFINZ judges
Finance

Milford stood out from the pack: INFINZ judges

Milford took out the top diversified growth fund manager award at the INFINZ Awards.

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023
Auckland airport share sale: how to lose an argument
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Auckland airport share sale: how to lose an argument

Wayne Brown is right that Auckland should sell its airport shares.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Jun 2023
FE Investments receiver dobs in potential breaches to regulators
Finance

FE Investments receiver dobs in potential breaches to regulators

FE Investments got through the GFC, but hit the wall in covid times.

Paul McBeth 02 Jun 2023
Kiwibank too small to keep up on open banking
Finance

Kiwibank too small to keep up on open banking

The biggest NZ-owned bank will be two years behind the Big Four.

Ben Moore 02 Jun 2023