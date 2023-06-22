Menu
Issues over Jenny Craig branding stalled potential deals to save company

Jenny Craig, the company founded by Jenny (pictured) and Sidney Craig in 1983, went into voluntary administration earlier this month. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Issues around branding and whether a potential buyer could use the Jenny Craig name stalled four potentials deal going through to save the iconic weight-loss company.On May 9, FTI Consulting’s Joseph Hansell and Vaughan Strawbridge were appointed to Jenny Craig Weight Loss Centres (New Zealand) as well as its Australian arm.  Their appointment came just five days after the fitness brand said its Australian and NZ branches would continue to operate after confirmation it was closing its corporate offices in the United States. Its US en...
ERoad receives formal takeover bid
Markets

ERoad receives formal takeover bid

ERoad shareholders are being offered $1.30 for shares that peaked two years ago at $6.77.

Pattrick Smellie 1:23pm
Finance

PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits

The names of the auditors, specific charges and evidence has been suppressed.

Riley Kennedy 1:14pm
Markets

Jarden shaves 23% off Seeka target price

Analysts are also worried about a deteriorating balance sheet.

Staff reporters 11:50am
'Hopelessly insolvent' Ruapehu Alpine Lifts officially put into liquidation
Finance

'Hopelessly insolvent' Ruapehu Alpine Lifts officially put into liquidation

The order was made on Wednesday morning at the high court at Auckland.

Riley Kennedy 21 Jun 2023
Govt orders probe into 'personal banking'
Finance

Govt orders probe into 'personal banking'

The study will focus on competition for personal loans, home mortgages and new entrants.

Pattrick Smellie 20 Jun 2023
Banking sector study expected to run until Aug 2024
Finance

Banking sector study expected to run until Aug 2024

Further details will be provided later today.

Staff reporters 20 Jun 2023