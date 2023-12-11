Menu
Jarden: reassuring to see a more 'bullish' horticulture outlook

Riley Kennedy
Mon, 11 Dec 2023
Jarden says seeing a more “bullish” horticulture outlook is reassuring, given the challenges through covid-19 and this year's cyclone.On Friday, New Zealand stock exchange-listed Scales Corporation reiterated its market guidance for the financial year to the end of December of an underlying net profit after tax in the range of $14 million to $19m.It also gave guidance for next year, with a net profit in the range of $30m and $35m on the back of its horticulture division forecast to return to normal trading.Scales&rsquo...
Christchurch City Holdings seeks active investment mandate
Policy

The holding company says it could give the council nearly $450m more in dividends.

Oliver Lewis 4:30pm
Energy

Gas demand could outstrip supply by 2025

It raises the prospect of an energy shortfall across the economy,

Ian Llewellyn 3:23pm
Election 2023

'Opt out or be cut out': top public servant on leakers

Leaks are undermining trust between the new government and public servants.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
