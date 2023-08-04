Menu
Jarden shakes off winter chill as Australia turns profitable

The investment house is optimistic about the coming year. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Fri, 04 Aug 2023
Investment house Jarden says it’s started the new financial year on the right foot, with its Australian investment banking business turning a profit for the first time.The investment banking and wealth management business generated group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of $8.5 million after attribution and bonuses in the three months ended June 30, with quarterly revenue of $71m, it said in an email to staff after last week's annual meeting. “We have had a significant bounce back in pro...
Happy Valley: administrators recommend liquidation for wannabe milk processor
Happy Valley: administrators recommend liquidation for wannabe milk processor

If two recent expressions of interest are viable, the vote may be adjourned.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price

The midpoint is now 12% lower.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 04, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
